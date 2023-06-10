topStoriesenglish2620035
NewsEntertainmentRegional
BHAGAVANTH KESARI TEASER

Arjun Rampal's Hot Fierce Avatar In Bhagavanth Kesari Teaser Opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna Is Unmissable - Watch

Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday: Bhagavanth Kesari Teaser featuring the south legend and Arjun Rampal has been released today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 05:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Arjun Rampal's Hot Fierce Avatar In Bhagavanth Kesari Teaser Opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna Is Unmissable - Watch

New Delhi: On the occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday, the makers of the upcoming film Bhagavanth Kesari shared the gripping teaser of the movie which will have a Dusshera release. Arjun Rampal plays a pivotal role in the film and the teaser opens with a fierce visual of Rampal in dark glares, a new hairstyle and a scheming expression were a highlight of this short clip!

Arjun, who has been shooting for the past few days in Hyderabad, also shared an endearing image with the revered actor on his birthday stating that, "Happy happy birthday dearest #NandamuriBalakrishna wish you all the health, love and Happiness. Ready for the blasting teaser of #BhagvanthKesari today. #happybirthdaybalakrishna #bhagvanthkesari #teaserlaunch @anilravipudi @sahu_garapati @shinescreenscinema"

Soon after, visuals on social media of the celebrations went viral wherein Rampal was surrounded by excited fans and media at the event in Hyderabad. This film marks Arjun's south debut and we cannot wait to see the on-screen face-off between NBK and AR.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile