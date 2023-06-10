Arjun Rampal's Hot Fierce Avatar In Bhagavanth Kesari Teaser Opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna Is Unmissable - Watch

New Delhi: On the occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday, the makers of the upcoming film Bhagavanth Kesari shared the gripping teaser of the movie which will have a Dusshera release. Arjun Rampal plays a pivotal role in the film and the teaser opens with a fierce visual of Rampal in dark glares, a new hairstyle and a scheming expression were a highlight of this short clip!

Arjun, who has been shooting for the past few days in Hyderabad, also shared an endearing image with the revered actor on his birthday stating that, "Happy happy birthday dearest #NandamuriBalakrishna wish you all the health, love and Happiness. Ready for the blasting teaser of #BhagvanthKesari today. #happybirthdaybalakrishna #bhagvanthkesari #teaserlaunch @anilravipudi @sahu_garapati @shinescreenscinema"

Soon after, visuals on social media of the celebrations went viral wherein Rampal was surrounded by excited fans and media at the event in Hyderabad. This film marks Arjun's south debut and we cannot wait to see the on-screen face-off between NBK and AR.