NEW DELHI: In celebration of the launch of Tamil horror series 'The Village', Prime Video surprised commuters in Chennai with a special treat, creating a stir among Arya's fans and horror enthusiasts.

In a never-before-seen high impact activity, Chennai metro commuters were in for a surprise of a lifetime, as they witnessed a group of mutants from the village of Kattiyal taking over Chennai Metro, accompanied by none other than the series' lead Arya and director Milind Rau.

Raising the curiosity meter through the roof, the mutants had commuters excited and terrified in equal measure. Bringing the horrors of the graphic novel from reel to real seemed super-exciting and definitely an unforgettable experience for the metro riders.

Watch the video here:

the villagers took over Chennai metro and here’s how it went..! #TheVillageOnPrime, watch now pic.twitter.com/yzoXWchS1n — prime video (@PrimeVideoIN) November 28, 2023

'The Village' is directed by Milind Rau and produced by BS Radhakrishnan under the banner of Studio Shakthi Productions. Featuring an ensemble cast of Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, Geroge Maryan, Poo Ram, Muthukumar, Kalai Raani, John Kokken, Pooja, Jayaprakash, Arjun, and Thalaivasal Vijay, in pivotal roles.

'The Village' is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in Tamil, dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, with subtitles in English.