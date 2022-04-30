हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chiranjeevi

As 'Acharya' bombs, Chiranjeevi fans demand introspection

Megastar Chiranjeevi's expectations have been dashed by the failure of 'Acharya'. So, if he wants to make a good comeback, the 'Indra' actor must take extra precautions with his upcoming films.

As &#039;Acharya&#039; bombs, Chiranjeevi fans demand introspection
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Featuring megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan in the lead roles, Koratala Siva`s directorial `Acharya` hit the screens on April 29 but it turned out to be one of the biggest debacles for the megastar.

With the film 'Acharya' proving to be a flop, Chiranjeevi must be wondering how the audience will react to his upcoming movies 'Bholaa Shankar' and 'Godfather'.

Both the movies being the remakes from other languages, (`Bholaa Shankar is a remake of 'Vedalam', a Tamil movie and 'Godfather' is an adaptation of 'Lucifer' a Malayalam hit movie) the megastar's fans are not sure, how these might turn out to be.

The audience wants to see new content, not the same old tropes and characters, which Chiranjeevi fails to grasp. Fans strongly disagree with the megastar`s choices, as they do not want any more flops at this time.

"I wish Chiru starts introspection and drops off unwanted projects", one of his online fans wrote.

"Making remakes even after witnessing such a big disaster will only put him in deeper failures, which will have zero recovery chances", another person on Twitter commented.

Chiranjeevi will also be seen in 'Waltair Veerayya' which will be directed by Bobby.

Megastar Chiranjeevi's expectations have been dashed by the failure of 'Acharya'. So, if he wants to make a good comeback, the 'Indra' actor must take extra precautions with his upcoming films.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ChiranjeeviRam CharanKoratala SivaAcharya
Next
Story

Yash starrer KGF 2 Box Office collections rake in a whopping Rs 1000 cr globally!

Must Watch

PT7M3S

CM Bhagwant Mann termed the Patiala violence as a fight between two political parties.