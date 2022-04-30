As 'Acharya' bombs, Chiranjeevi fans demand introspection

Hyderabad: Featuring megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan in the lead roles, Koratala Siva`s directorial `Acharya` hit the screens on April 29 but it turned out to be one of the biggest debacles for the megastar.

With the film 'Acharya' proving to be a flop, Chiranjeevi must be wondering how the audience will react to his upcoming movies 'Bholaa Shankar' and 'Godfather'.

Both the movies being the remakes from other languages, (`Bholaa Shankar is a remake of 'Vedalam', a Tamil movie and 'Godfather' is an adaptation of 'Lucifer' a Malayalam hit movie) the megastar's fans are not sure, how these might turn out to be.

The audience wants to see new content, not the same old tropes and characters, which Chiranjeevi fails to grasp. Fans strongly disagree with the megastar`s choices, as they do not want any more flops at this time.

"I wish Chiru starts introspection and drops off unwanted projects", one of his online fans wrote.

"Making remakes even after witnessing such a big disaster will only put him in deeper failures, which will have zero recovery chances", another person on Twitter commented.

Chiranjeevi will also be seen in 'Waltair Veerayya' which will be directed by Bobby.

Megastar Chiranjeevi's expectations have been dashed by the failure of 'Acharya'. So, if he wants to make a good comeback, the 'Indra' actor must take extra precautions with his upcoming films.

