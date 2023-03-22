August 16 1947 Trailer Out, Gautham Karthik-Revathy Starrer Looks Every Bit Intriguing

Mumbai: The trailer of AR Murugadoss' 'August 16, 1947' has been unveiled. Directed by NS Ponkumar, 'August 16, 1947' is a spellbinding tale of love, courage and patriotism.

The film's exclusive trailer gives us a glimpse of the grand entertainment in store, as we meet the innocent villagers of Sengadu, who are mercilessly tortured by British forces. As one man decides to rise against the evil rulers, a rousing revolution begins, just as India is about to gain independence.

Starring Gautham Karthik and debutant Revathy, 'August 16, 1947' also features Pugazh in a pivotal role. May it be the stunning sets that transport us to an era gone by, the edgy action that gets us pumped, the sweet romance between Gautham and Revathy, or the melodious music that is a treat to the ears, each and every aspect of the trailer is unique.

Talking about his latest production, AR Murugadoss said, "August 16, 1947 is an enthralling tale about a lost story of India's freedom struggle. From our gifted director NS Ponkumar, to passionate performers like Gautham, Revathy and Pugazh, we have assembled the finest of talents to create this film. Audiences across India will be proud to experience this grand saga at a cinema near them."

Echoing similar thoughts, producer Om Prakash Bhatt, Purple Bull Entertainment, said, "A film that blends a unique story with grand visuals and powerful performances, August 16, 1947 has immense universal appeal. We look forward to audiences across the country getting swept away by this glorious tale of revolution and romance".

The film will be out on April 7.