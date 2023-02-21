Baahubali Actor Anushka Shetty Brutally Fat Shamed, Trolls Call her out for Latest Look

New Delhi: 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular pan-Indian actresses, who has won the hearts of audiences with her amazing performances and killer expressions. Recently, she was spotted celebrating Maha Shivratri with her close ones and her pictures from the temple surfaced all over the internet. The actress was seen dressed in a white ensemble and praying to Lord Shiva.

As her photos and videos went viral online, the actress was brutally body-shamed, she received heavy criticism for her looks and fans are upset.

Anushka stayed away from the spotlight for quite some time, after a long break she was snapped at a Shiva temple, most of her fans were delighted to see her but a small section trolled her.

Anushka Shetty recent clicks. Lost all hope pic.twitter.com/6VTZvzsTxQ — Kritifeed (@Kritifeed) February 18, 2023

Very sad plz sweety get slim

We want see your more films — ANUSHKA (@anushkashetty44) February 20, 2023

She has a really big lower body. Poor girl couldn't reduce her wait. All my favourites, from Anushka Shetty to Ileana .. all became fat. — Blueops (@blueops15) October 10, 2022

#AnushkaShetty is a yoga instructor don't teach her about fitness and Health.

When you guys don't have 1% Knowledge about woman body February 20, 2023

Sweety looks completely alright. The photos which are circulating in Social media are just screen shots of a 144p video which are taken weirdly!If you do this to any other person also they look the same. Hope the bots understand.#AnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/vx2S7nzO3x — ANUSHKA SHETTY ACCESS (@MsShettyAccess) February 20, 2023

Anushka, before becoming an actress was a professional yoga instructor. The actress is a well-trained yoga professional, who used to conduct her sessions in Mumbai.

Anushka will next be seen in the tentatively titled Anushka48, along with Naveen Polishetty and Koushik Mahata.