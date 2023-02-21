Baahubali Actor Anushka Shetty Brutally Fat Shamed, Trolls Call her out for Latest Look

topStoriesenglish2575566
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 10:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular pan-Indian actresses, who has won the hearts of audiences with her amazing performances and killer expressions. Recently, she was spotted celebrating Maha Shivratri with her close ones and her pictures from the temple surfaced all over the internet. The actress was seen dressed in a white ensemble and praying to Lord Shiva. 

Anushka stayed away from the spotlight for quite some time, after a long break she was snapped at a Shiva temple, most of her fans were delighted to see her but a small section trolled her.

 

 

 

 

Anushka, before becoming an actress was a professional yoga instructor. The actress is a well-trained yoga professional, who used to conduct her sessions in Mumbai.

Anushka will next be seen in the tentatively titled Anushka48, along with Naveen Polishetty and Koushik Mahata.

