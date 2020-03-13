Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty wonders why her wedding is such a big deal for anyone? Deets inside

New Delhi: Famous Telugu actress Anushka Shetty's wedding rumour has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The actress, however, has always maintained that she is not getting married anytime soon.

From buzz about her marrying a cricketer to divorcee – all these rumours kept floating around. Reports even suggested that Anushka Shetty and 'Baahubali' Prabhas are dating each other. However, none of the news came to be true and the two always denied it.

In an interview with IBTimes.com, Anushka has finally reacted to her unending wedding rumours. She has been quoted as saying, "What I don't understand is, how someone can write such news? If someone writes false news about them, their family that gets affected. People should know that. None of that news is true. I don't get affected by such rumours. Don't know why my wedding is such a big deal for anyone. Nobody can hide a relationship. How can I hide my wedding? It is a very sensitive matter and people should deal it with some sensitivity."

She further added, “I have my personal space and I don't like if someone tries to intrude into it. Marriage is a sacred space. As much as it is important to anyone, it is to me also. And the day when it really happens, people will know. I am someone who doesn't like to hide things that make me happy. I might publicly not go announce who I am marrying. But people are always welcome to ask me, and I am ready forever to answer.”

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in a cameo appearance in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'. Next, she has Hemant Madhukar's 'Nishabdham' which is a thriller in Tamil and Telugu languages. The film stars Anushka Shetty, Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal parts.