Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty won't leave friendship with Prabhas for work - Viral video hits social media

New Delhi: Baahubali couple, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have a huge fanbase across the globe who love to watch them together. Their sheer presence in movies lights up the screens, pulling crowd to theatres. Recently, during an interview, Anushka was asked to comment on her relationship with Baahubali Prabhas.

Pinkvilla.com quoted the actress as saying in one of her recent interviews, "he (Prabhas) is one of my 3 AM friends".

Meanwhile, in other related news, Anushka Shetty graced a reality show recently to promote her upcoming venture 'Nishabdam' and once again she was asked about Prabhas. But this time her reaction will win your heart away. The actress proved that she places friendship above anything else. Watch the Facebook viral video which has now being widely circlated on social media.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in a cameo appearance in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'. Next, she has Hemant Madhukar's 'Nishabdham' which is a thriller in Tamil and Telugu languages. The film stars Anushka Shetty, Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal parts.

Prabhas and Anushka featured together in movies like 'Baahubali: The Beginning', 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', 'Mirchi' and 'Billa'. The fans surely want to see them pair once again as their reel chemistry is simply mind-blowing.