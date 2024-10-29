New Delhi: The highly anticipated film ‘Bagheera,’ directed by DR Suri has officially opened for the advance booking, generating significant excitement among moviegoers. Starring the dynamic Sri Murali alongside talented actors Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, and Rangayana Raghu, the film promises to deliver a gripping narrative filled with action and drama.

Hombale Films shared a poster on their social media handle captioning it as, “Get ready to experience the thunderous roar of #Bagheera. BOOKINGS OPEN NOW on @bookmyshowin. In cinemas worldwide from October 31st”

Set against a backdrop of intense emotions and thrilling plot twists, ‘Bagheera’ is expected to showcase Sri Murali in a powerful role that highlights his versatility as an actor. Rukmini Vasanth, known for her compelling performances, will complement his character, adding depth to the story. Veteran actor Prakash Raj, a familiar face in Indian cinema, brings his exceptional talent to the film, while Rangayana Raghu’s inclusion adds a unique flavour of humour and charm.

Moreover, while Hombale Films continues to rule the hearts of audiences, they have an exciting lineup of films like Kantara: Chapter 1, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and many more.