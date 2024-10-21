New Delhi: After the thrilling teaser and the release of the first song, 'Rudhira Dhaara,' the makers are back with the trailer of Bagheera Kannada. Filled with mind-blowing VFX, an intriguing story, and electrifying BGM, the trailer hints at yet another action-packed extravaganza on its way.

The Bagheera Kannada trailer promises a thunderous and never-before-seen action spectacle. Featuring Sriimurali in a fully action-packed superhero avatar, the film looks like a high-octane action marvel that will set new standards in the cinematic world.

Bagheera stars Sriimurali and Rukmini Vasanth in lead roles.

Hombale Films Bagheera is directed By Dr Suri and written by Prashanth Neel. The movie is expected to make a significant impact at the box office and is poised to become a standout title in this year’s cinematic lineup. Fans and critics alike are eagerly anticipating the film’s release, marking their calendars for Halloween day. With its intriguing plot and high-stakes drama, Bagheera is set to be a must-see event this year. The film will be released on 31st October 2024.

Moreover, while Hombale Films continues to rule the hearts of audiences, they have an exciting lineup of films like Kantara: Chapter 1, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and many more.