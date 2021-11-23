हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya

'Bangarraju' teaser unveiled on Naga Chaitanya's birthday

Nagarjuna unveiled Bangarraju teaser on the occasion of Naga Chaitanya's birthday. The film stars the father-son duo in lead roles.

&#039;Bangarraju&#039; teaser unveiled on Naga Chaitanya&#039;s birthday
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

 The first look poster of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya from his upcoming multi-starrer 'Bangarraju' has been unveiled.

Naga Chaitanya, who is in a swaggy attire, has drawn attention with the poster. As the makers also unveiled the first look teaser featuring Naga Chaitanya, it has boosted the hype for the movie.

 

On Tuesday, the makers bring in the celebrations of Naga Chaitanya's birthday, by unleashing a cool teaser, featuring Naga Chaitanya from 'Bangarraju'. The teaser opens with a shot that shows off the portrait of Nagarjuna hung on the wall, after which the lens shift on Naga Chaitanya, who is walking in style while his smirk denotes his perky role in the movie 'Bangarraju'.

As the Akkineni hero walks forward, the focus shifts on the ornaments placed near his father's portrait. Naga Chaitanya then proudly wears the ornaments and walks towards his fully decorated Royal Enfield bike. On the way, the actor is seen stylishly hitting the cattle stick on the ground that settles on his bike as he walks towards it, showing off his swag.

While the 'Bangarraju' teaser unleashes the cool role of Naga Chaitanya from the movie, it also brings back the memories of 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', in which his father Nagarjuna plays a similar role.

The Akkineni father-son duo - Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya will be seen sharing the screen space together for the second time in 'Bangarraju', after 'Manam'. Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty play heroines opposite Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, respectively.

 

Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd, while Akkineni Nagarjuna himself is the producer. Satyanand has penned the screenplay for 'Bangarraju', while Yuvaraj handles cinematography.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Happy Birthday Naga ChaitanyaNaga ChaitanyaNagarjunaunveiledteaser outbangarraju
Next
Story

Ahead of Naga Chaitanya's birthday, his first look from 'Bangarraju' releases!

Must Watch

PT2M28S

Delhi-NCR: When will we get ‘freedom' from pollution?