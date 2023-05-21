topStoriesenglish2611323
Bengali Actress Suchandra Dasgupta Dies In Road Accident

Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta passed away in a road accident on Saturday. She was 29 years old.

Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 07:55 PM IST|Source: ANI

Kolkata: Actor Suchandra Dasgupta, who played a small role in 'Gouri Elo', died in a road accident on Saturday night. The 29-year-old actress was returning to her father's house at Panihati Railway Park from the shoot. The incident left her close friends and family members in deep shock. Suchandra has been part of several Bengali TV shows and she mostly played small roles. 

The incident occurred when a bicycle suddenly crossed the road near Baranagar Ghoshpara Road and the person riding the app-based bike tried to stop it by using the brake. At that moment, Suchandra, who was seated behind the motorcycle, fell to the ground and was struck by a truck coming from behind.

The truck was stopped, and the Baranagar police station detained the driver. Suchandra's husband Debjyoti Sengupta said that she was working as a sidekick in several serials for some time. But for her, it was like an addiction. Sometimes she had to go out for work. Yesterday, also she was shooting for a show while returning from there on a bike. 

