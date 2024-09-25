Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11: Premier Date, Show Theme And Host Revealed!

New Delhi: After a successful season of “HAPPY BIGG BOSS”, Colors Kannada is all set to enthrall audiences with a tour of “Hell and Heaven”, where heavenly thrills meet intense drama in The eleventh edition of BIGG BOSS Kannada is set to premiere only on Colors Kannada, Grand Opening on Sunday, September 29, at 6 PM and every day thereafter at 9:30 PM, and on Jio Cinema thereafter.

Theme Of BIGG BOSS Kannada Season 11

BIGG BOSS Kannada season 11 is poised to open a thrilling new chapter with its unique “Hell and Heaven” theme. Contestants are going to be divided into two groups. One group will live in heaven and another group will live in hell. Heaven will have all luxurious things, like good food, premium stay, and some more, hell will not have basic amenities, this theme promises to deliver unparallel entertainment.

For the first time in the history of BIGG BOSS Kannada, contestants will be revealed before the BIGG BOSS launch on Raja Rani Reloaded Grand Finale at 6 PM on September 28, a day prior to the grand opening. This time, viewers will kick off the show by deciding who gets to go to Hell and who will have the gates of Heaven opened for them.

''Host'' Of BIGG BOSS Kannada Season 11

Kiccha Sudeep, who has been the face of BIGG BOSS Kannada right from its inception, is all set to host the blockbuster TV reality show, for another explosive season!

In the latest promo, he promises that this year marks the start of a new decade for Bigg Boss Kannada, as a new chapter unfolds.

This season of BIGG BOSS Kannada will have a diverse mix of celebrities, influencers, and contestants from different industries and different walks of life.

The sprawling BIGG BOSS house will allow for more elaborate games and tasks, ensuring high-voltage drama, captivating twists, unexpected surprises, heated conflicts, sky-high challenges, and unforgettable moments.

Kiccha Sudeep, the host of the show said, “10 seasons has been an incredible journey. Stepping into the 11th season is altogether an additional responsibility. With a refreshed format and a new concept, this season is not just another chapter—it's a legacy we're all building together. I’m excited for the newer lot.”

Alok Jain, President- General Entertainment, Viacom18 said, "Bigg Boss has always been a trailblazing property in the media and entertainment landscape, consistently breaking through the clutter with its dynamic, engaging content that resonates across languages and regions. As one of the most impactful franchises on television, it captivates millions with its high-voltage entertainment and unmatched viewer connection. Our aim is to always delight audiences and keep our promise of bringing new and exciting content to our viewers in Karnataka. This season of Bigg Boss Kannada introduces the exciting 'Hell and Heaven' theme, foretelling a thrilling experience for our audiences. We're also thankful to our brand partners for being part of journey. Their association is a testament to the show’s reach and success across the region."