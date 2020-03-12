हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajith Kumar

'Bigg Boss' Malayalam 2: Rajith Kumar might get arrested

After the task, everyone celebrated Reshma's birthday. But Rajith rushed out and applied green chilly paste in her eyes.

&#039;Bigg Boss&#039; Malayalam 2: Rajith Kumar might get arrested
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Rajith Kumar, popular contestant of "Bigg Boss Malayalam 2", might get arrested for putting green chilly paste in housemate Reshma's eyes.

The incident took place during the 66th episode of the season, during students and teacher task in which the contestants were divided into two teams. Arya, Daya, Sujo and Fukru were the teachers, while Rajith Kumar, Reshma, Abhirami, Amrutha, Shaji, and Alina played students in the task, reports pinkvilla.com.

After the task, everyone celebrated Reshma's birthday. But Rajith rushed out and applied green chilly paste in her eyes.

She started crying and complained about the burning sensation in her eyes. She was then taken to the hospital. The makers gave a strict punishment to Rajith by asking him to leave the house.

According to a report in IB Times, Rajith's such behaviour comes under huge offence. As per the Indian Penal Code, Rajith can be arrested under multifarious charges that include Sec 324, Sec 323, and Sec 325.

 

Tags:
Rajith KumarBigg Boss Malayalam 2
Next
Story

Varun Tej plays boxer in new film, wraps up latest schedule

Must Watch

PT11M28S

Police registered 712 FIR on violence, North East Delhi is normal now : Delhi Police