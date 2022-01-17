हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss Tamil 5 winner: Raju Jeyamohan bags the trophy, takes home Rs 50 lakh

The five contestants to make it to the final round of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 were Raju, Priyanka, Pavni, Amir and Niroop.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 winner: Raju Jeyamohan bags the trophy, takes home Rs 50 lakh

Chennai: Actor, mimicry artist and assistant director Raju Jeyamohan on Sunday (January 16) walked away with the much-coveted title of 'Bigg Boss Tamil' Season 5.

Actor and show host Kamal Haasan presented the title trophy and a winner's cheque for Rs 50 lakh to Raju Jeyamohan at the grand finale of the popular Tamil reality show.

Interestingly, TV anchor Priyanka Deshpande emerged the first runner up while TV actress Pavni Reddy ended up as the second runner up.

The five contestants to make it to the final round of this fiercely contested season were Raju, Priyanka, Pavni, Amir and Niroop.

Among the final five, Niroop was the first to be evicted, followed by Amir and Pavni.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@kavin_liya_45)

Raju, who has been a part of television shows and a couple of films. He has clearly remained the audience's favourite all through the season.

Also, Disney+ Hotstar is set to launch 'Bigg Boss Ultimate', the first-ever OTT exclusive season of the popular reality show, 'Bigg Boss Tamil', from January 30.

Kamal Haasan, who has hosted five seasons of 'Bigg Boss' on television, will also be seen hosting 'Bigg Boss Ultimate', which fans can watch exclusively on the platform.

