Vanitha Vijaykumar

Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 fame Vanitha Vijaykumar and filmmaker Peter Paul to marry in Chennai

Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 fame Vanitha Vijaykumar and filmmaker Peter Paul to marry in Chennai
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular actress and 'Bigg Boss Tamil' season 3 fame Vanitha Vijaykumar had announced a few days back on social media that she will be tying the knot with filmmaker  Peter Paul on June 27, 2020. The wedding is likely to take place today in Chennai.

It will be a low key affair with a limited number of people as allowed by the government in the times of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

Vanitha Vijaykumar took to her Twitter and shared a long emotional post: 

The wedding will take place at their residence in Prestige Bella Vista, Chennai.

Tail actress Vanitha Vijaykumar is the daughter of the legendary Kollywood couple Vijaykumar and Manjula Vijaykumar.

She remained one of the most talked-about contestants throughout the 'Bigg Boss Tamil' season 3. 

Congratulations to the couple!

