Bigg Boss Telugu fame Sarayu arrested for hurting Hindu sentiments

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad police have arrested a YouTuber and three others for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Sarayu, who runs YouTube channel `7 Art`, was picked up by police along with others from her office in Film Nagar under the limits of Banjara Hills police station late on Monday.

They were later let off after police issued them notices, directing them to appear before it on Tuesday.

The arrests were made following an FIR registered against them for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in her short film screened in Sircilla last year as part of a promotional campaign for a local restaurant.

The FIR was registered after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Sircialla district president Chapuri Ashok Sircilla lodged a complaint that Sarayu and her cast members demeaned the Hindu community and women.

The FIR was lodged at the Sircilla police station but it was later transferred to the Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad.

Sarayu, who is a former Big Boss Telugu contestant, was arrested along with producer and director of the short film Srikanth Reddy and Karthik and Krishna Mohan who acted in the short film.

