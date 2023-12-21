Bigg Boss Telugu Winner Pallavi Prashanth Arrested In Connection To Violent Incidents

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss Telugu' season 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the violent incidents in Hyderabad on Sunday night after he was declared winner of the reality show, police said.

Police took Prashanth, and his brother Mahaveer, into custody from his house in Kolgur village in Gajwel mandal in Siddipet district.

They were brought to Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad, where a case was registered in connection with the incidents that occurred on the night of December 16 near Annapurna Studio.

Fans of the finalists of Big Boss had gone on a rampage after the winner’s name was announced on Sunday night.

They chanted slogans and damaged vehicles that were leaving the studio, including that of the participants.

They also damaged six buses of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), a police vehicle, and private vehicles.

Runner-up Amardeep Chowdary’s car was also damaged in the incident but he escaped unhurt.

Police had to use force to bring the situation under control. Police had registered against Prashanth and his followers, as he had taken out a rally despite being cautioned against it.

Another case was registered for the damage caused to six RTC buses and three private vehicles.

Immediately after the announcement of the winner, Prashanth’s followers had started celebrations while Amardeep’s supporters had raised slogans protesting the verdict. This led to a clash between the two groups.