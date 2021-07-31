हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kiara Advani

Birthday girl Kiara Advani joins forces with Ram Charan in Shankar's RC 15 - See pics





New Delhi: On actress Kiara Advani's birthday, her fans are in for a pleasant surprise. The stunning face has been announced as the leading lady of Ram Charan starter RC 15.

The Team of RC 15 made the special announcement of their Pan India film on Kiara's birthday, July 31. 

Kiara who is excited about this collaboration says, "It's definitely one of the best birthday presents I have gotten so far. I am excited as well as nervous to work with renowned and experienced names of our film fraternity. I am eagerly waiting to begin the shoot and hoping that this incredible opportunity is translated wonderfully on screen!"

RC 15 will release in 3 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi respectively.

Directed by Shankar, the film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a PAN India release.

 

