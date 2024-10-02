Bobby Deol Adds Star Power To Pan-Indian Magnum Opus 'Thalapathy 69'

New Delhi: KVN Productions is excited to announce that acclaimed actor Bobby Deol has officially joined the cast of Thalapathy 69. This highly anticipated pan-India venture also marks the final film of cinematic icon Thalapathy Vijay. Known for his versatility and memorable performances across genres, Bobby Deol’s inclusion is set to add a dynamic new dimension to this grand project.

Directed by renowned filmmaker H Vinoth, Thalapathy 69 is set for an expansive release in October 2025. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, ensuring a truly pan-Indian experience that will engage audiences across regions.

This project serves as a fitting tribute to Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious three-decade career, promising a thrilling cinematic finale that fans nationwide are eagerly awaiting. With each new announcement, the star-studded ensemble is expected to be monumental, further heightening the anticipation surrounding the film.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana for KVN Productions, directed by H Vinoth, with music by Anirudh, the film is scheduled for release in October 2025.