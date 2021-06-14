Celebs condole the demise of award winning actor Sanchari Vijay

New Delhi: Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay who sustained injuries in a road accident, died at a private hospital on Monday (June 14), according to a PTI report.

The actor was just 38 years old. "He is brain dead and his family has to decide whether they can donate his organs," a doctor attending on the actor told reporters.

In a later report, his family revealed that they will be donating his organs. His brother Siddesh told the Times of India, "The brain stem has stopped functioning, so we have decided to donate his organs. Vijay always believed in serving society, which we are fulfilling by donating his organs."

After his tragic demise, many prominent figures from the South film industry took to social media to condole his sudden death. Celebs such as Danish Sait, Puneeth Rajkumar, Kichcha Sudeepa, Samyuktha Hegde, Harshika Poonacha offered their condolences on Twitter.

How unfortunate is this, I just saw an article saying he was in the ICU, and now I read this. My condolences to Mr. Sanchari Vijay’s family and friends. Rest in peace sir, your contribution to cinema will live forever. https://t.co/fTzzAGmusm — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 14, 2021

Gone too soon Sanchari Vijay, RIP. — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) June 14, 2021

Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last.

Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release.

Very sad.

Deepest Condolences to his family and friends.

RIP — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 14, 2021

Life is absolutely unbelievable, unpredictable, unfair.

I'm shook by this news and I don't know what to say.

I request the media houses to give time and space for his family to mourn his death

I'm sure you are in a better place now

May your soul Rest in Peace#RIPSanchariVijay — Samyuktha Hegde (@SamyukthaHegde) June 14, 2021

Gone too soon

RIP @SanchariVijay

I'm still in a shock, He had called @BhuvannPonannaa 2 days back to arrange ration kits for few underprivileged families and today this news

I wish this is not true #Ripsancharivijay pic.twitter.com/pPk3BdEXXb — Harshika Poonacha (@actressharshika) June 14, 2021

The actor's motorcycle skidded on Saturday night at JP Nagar in the city and resulted in him sustaining serious head injuries.

Vijay had won the national award for his performance in the film 'Naanu Avanalla Avalu' (I'm not him, her) in 2015.

(With PTI inputs)