Sanchari Vijay

Celebs condole the demise of award winning actor Sanchari Vijay

After Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay's tragic demise, many prominent figures from the South film industry took to social media to condole his sudden death.

Celebs condole the demise of award winning actor Sanchari Vijay
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Sanchari Vijay

New Delhi: Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay who sustained injuries in a road accident, died at a private hospital on Monday (June 14), according to a PTI report.

The actor was just 38 years old. "He is brain dead and his family has to decide whether they can donate his organs," a doctor attending on the actor told reporters.

In a later report, his family revealed that they will be donating his organs. His brother Siddesh told the Times of India, "The brain stem has stopped functioning, so we have decided to donate his organs. Vijay always believed in serving society, which we are fulfilling by donating his organs."

After his tragic demise, many prominent figures from the South film industry took to social media to condole his sudden death. Celebs such as Danish Sait, Puneeth Rajkumar, Kichcha Sudeepa, Samyuktha Hegde, Harshika Poonacha offered their condolences on Twitter.

The actor's motorcycle skidded on Saturday night at JP Nagar in the city and resulted in him sustaining serious head injuries.

Vijay had won the national award for his performance in the film 'Naanu Avanalla Avalu' (I'm not him, her) in 2015.

(With PTI inputs)

