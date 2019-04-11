Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Ram Charan cast their vote

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu stars such as Chiranjeevi, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun among others cast their ballot here on Thursday.

Actors Sudheer Babu, Manchu Vishnu, Amala Akkineni, composer MM Keeravani and filmmaker S.S Rajamouli among others, also stepped out to vote on the first day of the Lok Sabha elections.

Chiranjeevi voted along with his family members, including his wife, son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela.

Jr NTR was joined by his mother and wife at the polling booth.

Actor and Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan cast his vote in Vijayawada.

Nandamuri Balakrishna was accompanied by his wife to cast the vote.

Allu Arjun preferred to go alone and vote.

A thrilled Rajamouli after voting took to twitter and wrote: "Half of my unit members left to their towns and villages to exercise their vote. Good. Do vote. If you think no party/candidate makes a difference, make use of nota."

Newlywed couple Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni came together to vote.