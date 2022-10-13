Chiranjeevi opens up on Acharya's box office failure, says 'I take full responsibility when a film fails and...'

NewsEntertainmentRegional
CHIRANJEEVI

South superstar Chiranjeevi's latest release 'Godfather' has been doing extremely well at the box office and also stars Nayanthara, Satyadev, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. 

  • Chiranjeevi opened up on the box office failure of his film 'Acharya'
  • The film also starred his son Ram Charan
  • His recent release is 'Godfather'

New Delhi: Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest superstars in the country and his recent release 'Godfather' has also been receiving much love from the audience across the country.

The actor, who appeared in the film 'Acharya' with his son Ram Charan prior to 'Godfather,' recently opened up about the film's box office results and whether he believes it was the right decision to do the film.

The actor, at a recent event, said, "I take full responsibility when a film fails and I take the failure of Acharya in my stride. I have no guilt feeling about doing the film. In fact, both Ram Charan and I returned 80 percent of our remuneration to the producer."

In the political drama 'Acharya', a middle-aged former Naxalite who is now a social reformer takes on the Endowments Department in an effort to stop it from stealing donations and finances from temples.

Meanwhile, his recent release 'Godfather' has been doing extremely well at the box office and also stars Nayanthara, Satyadev, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The film also has an extended cameo by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

