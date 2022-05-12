हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan plan to compensate investors for 'Acharya' losses

Ram Charan is reportedly making up for the losses, as many investors who hoped for a blockbuster invested a lot of money and lost money.

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan plan to compensate investors for &#039;Acharya&#039; losses

Hyderabad: The recent 'Acharya', featuring megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, turned out to be a box office disaster.

Ram Charan is reportedly making up for the losses, as many investors who hoped for a blockbuster invested a lot of money and lost money.

Following the film's lukewarm reception around the world, a distributor recently wrote Chiranjeevi an open letter requesting compensation for the losses.

Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Acharya' failed to impress, despite the fact that Telugu's most-hyped father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan appeared together on screen.

Furthermore, with Koratala Siva on board, the investors did not expect the film to be such a disaster.

The news that Ram Charan is planning to compensate a portion of the film`s losses has sparked hope among buyers and distributors, who have suffered huge losses.

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Godfather', 'Bholaa Shankar', and a couple of other movies.

ChiranjeeviRam CharanAcharyaAcharya reviewGodfather
