Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu tests positive for coronavirus, says will be a plasma donor after recovery

Naga Babu opened up about his diagnosis on social media and announced that he will be a plasma donor after recovering from COVID-19.

Chiranjeevi&#039;s brother Naga Babu tests positive for coronavirus, says will be a plasma donor after recovery
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@nagababuofficial

New Delhi: Megastar Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu has tested positive for coronavirus. He opened up about his diagnosis on social media and announced that he will be a plasma donor after recovering from COVID-19.

"An infection doesn't always has to be a suffering. You can always transform it into an opportunity to help the fellow beings. Tested COVID-19 +ve. Will scuffle & strife through this and will be a plasma donor. #covidwarrior #plasmadonor," read Naga Babu's post.

As soon as the actor-producer revealed that he is COVID-19 positive, messages for his speedy recovery started pouring in. Actor Kalyaan Dhev, Chiranjeevi's son-in-law, also took to the comment thread and wrote, "Speedy recovery, Nagababai."

In films, Naga Babu was last seen in 'Edaina Jaragocchu', a Telugu action thriller. Meanwhile, he also hosts TV shows.

Naga Babu's actress daughter Niharika Konidela recently got engaged to actor  Chaitanya Jonnalagadda.

