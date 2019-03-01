Chitralahari shoot expected to wrap up soon

The film Chitralahari will have Sai Dharam Tej, Nivetha Pethuraj and Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead roles and is being directed by Kishoe Tirumala, who had earlier directed films like Nenu Shailaja and Vunnadi Okate Zindagi. Both these films had been huge hits at the box office.

As per the update, the shooting of the film is happening at a brisk mode. Most of the talkie part if over and very soon, the team might head to post-production works. A couple of songs are yet to be shot in Sai Dharam Tej and the leading ladies. It is also said that the film might release on April 2 and the makers have announced this news some time back. An update about this news is awaited.

It has been a long time since Sai Dharam Tej had bagged a hit into his kitty. Unfortunately, the last five films of this young actor were disasters at the box office. Though his cousins from the ‘Megastar’ family are doing a good job by choosing good scripts, Dharam has failed in keeping up to it.

There is a good buzz on the film as a successful production house like Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film. So it is expected that this director will help Sai Dharam Tej in bagging a hit which is very much necessary for the actor.

Let us how will gear up for this film.