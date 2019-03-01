हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chitralahari

Chitralahari shoot expected to wrap up soon

The film Chitralahari will have Sai Dharam Tej, Nivetha Pethuraj and Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead roles and is being directed by Kishoe Tirumala, who had earlier directed films like Nenu Shailaja and Vunnadi Okate Zindagi. Both these films had been huge hits at the box office.

Chitralahari shoot expected to wrap up soon

The film Chitralahari will have Sai Dharam Tej, Nivetha Pethuraj and Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead roles and is being directed by Kishoe Tirumala, who had earlier directed films like Nenu Shailaja and Vunnadi Okate Zindagi. Both these films had been huge hits at the box office.

As per the update, the shooting of the film is happening at a brisk mode. Most of the talkie part if over and very soon, the team might head to post-production works. A couple of songs are yet to be shot in Sai Dharam Tej and the leading ladies. It is also said that the film might release on April 2 and the makers have announced this news some time back. An update about this news is awaited.

It has been a long time since Sai Dharam Tej had bagged a hit into his kitty. Unfortunately, the last five films of this young actor were disasters at the box office. Though his cousins from the ‘Megastar’ family are doing a good job by choosing good scripts, Dharam has failed in keeping up to it.

There is a good buzz on the film as a successful production house like Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film. So it is expected that this director will help Sai Dharam Tej in bagging a hit which is very much necessary for the actor.

Let us how will gear up for this film.

Tags:
ChitralahariSai Dharam Tej
Next
Story

Shraddha Das to perform special dance number in Ayogya

Must Watch

PT2M44S

The nation must stand united against Pakistan