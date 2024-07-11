The 2 minute 9 second trailer has sparked immense excitement among the viewers, leaving them eager for more. With Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in the pivotal roles, Thangalaan has been the hot topic since the day of its announcement.

The trailer’s cinematic visuals and high-end storytelling have sent waves all across the social media with one of them commenting “#Thangalaan - Trailer just brilliant”

Vikram fans are seen in love with this performance, saying, "This should be vikram's best beemji at his best #Thangalaan trailer is fire"

Movie critics have already started to weigh in, with one user praising Malavika Mohanan’s performance, noting, " Aarthi malavika mohanan's another peak performance loading Raw intense, Core Action MalavikaM_ #thangalaan #MalavikaMohanan”

An admirer of the movie wrote "#Thangalaan Trailer looks great Wishing @chiyaan to get a blockbuster success and lots of recognition for this movie #ThangalaanTrailer"

As expectations soar, ‘Thangalaan’ is poised to make a significant impact upon its release.

Scheduled for worldwide premier on August 15, 2024, the film will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, promising a broad audience appeal. The music for ‘Thangalaan’ is composed by none other than, GV Prakash Kumar, adding more layers of emotions to this already much anticipated cinematic experience.