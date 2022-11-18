Chunky Panday opens up about his character in Karthi's 'Sardar', says 'it was enriching experience to explore dark...'

New Delhi: Karthi's thriller 'Sardar' has turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year, with performances by all the actors being appreciated and loved by the audience, and one such actor who played a pivotal role in the movie is actor Chunky Panday.

The actor is now successfully making his way into southern India while also enthralling fans in mainstream Bollywood with his variety. When it opened in theatres in Chennai in October, P. S. Mithran's and Chunky's first Tamil movie, 'Sardar,' which was written and directed by Mithran, passed the 100 million mark. His previous movie, 'Saaho,'brought in a staggering 450 crore. Chunky's performances as an antagonist in both films earned him appreciation from critics as well as audiences.

Chunky opened up about playing an antagonist yet again and said, "It was an intriguingly enriching experience to explore such a dark character. 'Sardar' is a brilliantly crafted film by P.S Mithran. I play a very meaty character who is so powerful that he can subvert justice in the favour of profits, just like a business-minded monarch . Who doesn't enjoy playing a monarch, after all."

After setting the cash registers ringing at the box office, 'Sardar' is all set to release on AHA, an OTT platform on the 18th of November for the rest of the India to witness. The film stars Karthi and Rashi Khanna in pivotal roles.