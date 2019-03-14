Confirmed! Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in SS Rajamouli's '#RRR'; first look poster out

New Delhi: The big news has finally come out! 'Raazi' actress Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have come on board maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming ambitious project '#RRR'.

Speculation over Alia being a part of the movie had been going on for quite some time now. Finally, the makers have shared the news on social media and also unveiled the first look poster of the project starring Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR.

BIGGG NEWS... Alia Bhatt in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film #RRR... Set in 1920s... A story based on two legendary freedom fighters... Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan with Ajay Devgn. #RRRPressMeet pic.twitter.com/QE8bARw4BM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2019

BIGGG NEWS... Ajay Devgn to play a prominent role in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film #RRR... Set in 1920s... A story based on two legendary freedom fighters... Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. #RRRPressMeet pic.twitter.com/5ds6bFHIDH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2019

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on social media. He wrote: “#NewsBreak: And here comes the first look of #Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s next film #RRR... Mark the release date: 30 July 2020... In #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Malayalam and other Indian languages.”

Check it out here:

#RRR is backed by producer DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. The big-budget extravaganza will be hitting the screens on July 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, Alia will also be seen in 'Kalank' which has an ensemble star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.