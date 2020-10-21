Countdown to Prabhas' birthday begins, actor's first look from Radhe Shyam is a treat to fans!

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Prabhas' first look from his much-anticipated film 'Radhe Shyam' was unveiled today. You can call the poster his advance birthday gift to fans. Prabhas will turn 41 on Friday (October 23).

Prabhas plays Vikramaditya in 'Radhe Shyam', in which he co-stars with Pooja Hegde. In the poster, the actor looks dapper in a blue jacket, paired with a purple tee and black jeans. He is seen sitting on a green car.

"The BIG moment has arrived!! Here's introducing Prabhas as Vikramaditya in the latest poster of 'Radhe Shyam'! #RadheShyamSurprise #HappyBirthdayPrabhas," Pooja Hegde wrote while sharing the poster.

Take a look:

She also posted about "something exciting coming up tomorrow".

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on Pooja Hegde's birthday on October 13, Prabhas had shared her first look as Prerana from the film.

'Radhe Shyam' is a multilingual project, scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Details about the film are strictly under wraps as of now, although it is said to be an epic love story set in Europe.

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is expected to release in 2021.