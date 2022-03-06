हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prabhas

Crisp runtime of 150 minutes for Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam'

Most-awaited pan-India biggie 'Radhe Shyam' is now Censor-certified. The movie has now wrapped up as the Censor Board has given a 'U/A' for the Prabhas-starrer.

Crisp runtime of 150 minutes for Prabhas-starrer &#039;Radhe Shyam&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Most-awaited pan-India biggie 'Radhe Shyam' is now Censor-certified. The movie has now wrapped up as the Censor Board has given a 'U/A' for the Prabhas-starrer.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Slated for a grand release worldwide on March 11 in south Indian languages and Hindi, 'Radhe Shyam', a Radha Krishna Kumar directorial, gets a crisp runtime which is around 150 minutes.

If this report is to be true, analysts believe that the runtime locked for the release is optimal, for a love story, imbibed with heavy VFX.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, along with director Radha Krishna Kumar, are promoting the movie, full-time, as the release date is not far away.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

"5 days more to enter into the world of #RadheShyam. Releasing in the theatres on 11th March!", the makers tweeted on Sunday, as they gear up for the worldwide release of the movie.

Jagapathi Babu, Bhagyashree, Jayaram, and others are playing significant roles in this high-budget movie, which is bankrolled under the banner UV Creations.

Thaman scored the background score for this movie while Justin Prabhakaran composed the songs.

Radhe Shyam' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, while it is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present 'Radhe Shyam'.

