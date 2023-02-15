Critically Acclaimed, Popular Thriller-Comedy Marathi film 'Vaalvi' is all set to Release on OTT, Deets Inside

New Delhi: ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform, announced the world digital premiere of the highly acclaimed Marathi film ‘Vaalvi’. After bringing forth blockbuster Marathi films like Pandu, Zombivali, Har Har Mahadev and Timepass 3, ZEE5 is set to premiere ‘Vaalvi’ on 24th February. Directed by Paresh Mokashi, the film stars Swwapnil Joshi, Subodh Bhave, Anita Date-Kelkar and Shivani Surve in leading roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Madhugandha Kulkarni, Vaalvi had a successful run at the box office. The film starts with Avni (Anita Date-Kelkar) and Aniket (Swapnil Joshi) deciding to kill themselves at the same time. They are convinced that there is no way out of their financial problems and that suicide is the best solution present at their helm then. However, as it turns out, this is not a suicide mission but an attempt to murder and the masterminds behind this are Aniket and his girlfriend Devika (Shivani Surve) in the hope to get rid of Aniket’s nagging wife. There is also a mysterious man (Subodh Bhave) with a hidden ulterior motive. Now, what happens further on judgement day is what the film is about.

With an IMDB rating of 8.8, Vaalvi is one of the highest-rated Marathi films. It was appreciated by critics and viewers alike for its unique plot, unexpected twists and turns and strong performances by the actors. With its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 on 24th February, the film will be available to viewers across 190+ countries.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “Marathi is an important language in our ZEE5 ecosystem and it’s our endeavour to keep the viewers happy by giving them best-in-class Marathi content. Post the success of Pandu, Zombivili, Dharamveer and Timepass 3, we are happy to bring forth another critically acclaimed film, Vaalvi. A thriller comedy with an IMDB rating of 8.8, Vaalvi is pacy, funny and engaging and is surely to keep the viewers on the edge of the seat and we are sure our viewers will love this unique story”.

Director Paresh Mokashi said, “Vaalvi is an unconventional dark thriller comedy and a genre which is not extensively explored in Marathi cinema hence, I am overwhelmed with the response from critics and fans alike as they have liked and appreciated our unusual attempt. Now with the Vaalvi’s World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, I am excited for the film’s second innings. For those who haven’t watched the film already, I can promise that Vaalvi will take them by surprise and keep them entertained and intrigued through the constant twists and turns”.

Actor Swwapnil Joshi said, “Vaalvi was an experimental role for me as it is unlike anything I have portrayed before and I am really happy with the response. My director (Paresh) helped me broaden my horizon as an actor and he pushed me out of my comfort zone for which I am grateful. I am also grateful to the viewers for appreciating this film and giving it their love. Now with Vaalvi’s World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, I am excited for the film to reach a wider audience base across the world. I insist that people sample this film as it is a deliciously written, twisted black-comedy and a satirical take on a crime of passion”.

Watch ‘Vaalvi’ from 24th February 2023 exclusively on ZEE5.