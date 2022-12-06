Critics and fans laud 'Vadhandhi– The Fable of Velonie,' call it the 'best crime thriller series of recent times'

New Delhi: Satiating the anticipation of noir crime-thriller fans, Prime Video's Tamil original series Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie has received high praise, since it launched on the service on 2nd December. Hailing it as one of the best crime thriller series of recent times, critics, and audience alike have binged the series over the weekend. While fans of SJ Suryah couldn’t contain their excitement, the multifaceted star has garnered even more fan-following from those who watched the series globally.

Riveting! Gripping! Engrossing! Excellent! Compelling! Powerful! And a visual treat for Tamil cinema lovers are only some of the expressions being used by netizens to describe the series.

Another standout performance is that of Sanjana, who plays the role of Velonie, receiving applause, acclaim, and leaving many in disbelief that Vadhandhi is her debut. Along with masterclass performances by M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran Thangarajan, Laila, and Smruthi Venkat, weaving the storyline together is the impeccable direction of Andrew Louis, intelligent cinematography by Saravanan Ramasamy, and beautiful but jolting background score by Simon King.

#VadhandhiOnPrime [3.5/5] :



Music composer @simonkking fantastic work..



Writer / Director @andrewxvasanth gets all the elements right for a perfect crime thriller web series..



One more feather on the cap of @PushkarGayatri and @wallwatcherfilm.



Watch it on @PrimeVideoIN — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 3, 2022

#Vadhandhi on @PrimeVideoIN a 8 - part, slow burner from @PushkarGayatri a whodunit investigative thriller with a lot of twists and turns in the climax. Perfect casting by dir @andrewxvasanth with a terrific @iam_SJSuryah anchoring the series along with #Velonie (Sanjana). — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) December 3, 2022

#Vadhandhi A gripping 8 episode crime thriller which keeps you hooked till the climax reveal. @iam_SJSuryah nails the cop role in a restraint manner and gives a top notch performance.. Perfect casting by @andrewxvasanth@PushkarGayatri @Lailalaughs #Sanjana @simonkking pic.twitter.com/KuOshhnZpP — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) December 3, 2022

#Vadhanthi is akin to reading a mystery novel with multiple layers. It’s heartening to see a mainstream filmmaker @andrewxvasanth writes his script like a long format novel. The treatment is leisured but the end is totally worth it. @iam_SJSuryah has once again probed his calibre — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) December 2, 2022

#Vadhandhi fantastically Written & Presented... @iam_SJSuryah Mass Panringa Sir,Especially 5th Episode La Oru Single Shot La Meeatitaapla... fantastic Investigative Thriller... technically Sound... Highly Reccommended — Rajasekar R (@iamrajesh_sct) December 3, 2022

#Vadhandhi - One of the best web series I've ever watched in Tamil. @iam_SJSuryah literally stunned me by his performance. @isanjkayy have done a great job, She should reach more heights. Great job by director @andrewxvasanth Gripping music by @simonkking#VadhandhiOnPrime pic.twitter.com/xjRXyE6TL7 — Prakash (@Prakashonline_) December 4, 2022

Produced by Pushkar and Gayatri of Wallwatcher Films and created by the brilliant Andrew Louis, the eight-episode Tamil crime thriller is streaming in India, and 240 countries and territories, in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, on Prime Video.