VADHANDHI– THE FABLE OF VELONIE

Critics and fans laud 'Vadhandhi– The Fable of Velonie,' call it the 'best crime thriller series of recent times'

Riveting! Gripping! Engrossing! Excellent! Compelling! Powerful! And a visual treat for Tamil cinema lovers are only some of the expressions being used by netizens to describe the series. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 12:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  Riveting! Gripping! Engrossing! Excellent! Compelling! Powerful! And a visual treat for Tamil cinema lovers are only some of the expressions being used by netizens to describe the series.
  Produced by Pushkar and Gayatri of Wallwatcher Films and created by the brilliant Andrew Louis, the eight-episode Tamil crime thriller is streaming in India, and 240 countries and territories.

New Delhi: Satiating the anticipation of noir crime-thriller fans, Prime Video's Tamil original series Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie has received high praise, since it launched on the service on 2nd December. Hailing it as one of the best crime thriller series of recent times, critics, and audience alike have binged the series over the weekend. While fans of SJ Suryah couldn’t contain their excitement, the multifaceted star has garnered even more fan-following from those who watched the series globally. 

Another standout performance is that of Sanjana, who plays the role of Velonie, receiving applause, acclaim, and leaving many in disbelief that Vadhandhi is her debut. Along with masterclass performances by M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran Thangarajan, Laila, and Smruthi Venkat, weaving the storyline together is the impeccable direction of Andrew Louis, intelligent cinematography by Saravanan Ramasamy, and beautiful but jolting background score by Simon King. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Produced by Pushkar and Gayatri of Wallwatcher Films and created by the brilliant Andrew Louis, the eight-episode Tamil crime thriller is streaming in India, and 240 countries and territories, in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, on Prime Video.

Vadhandhi– The Fable of VelonieVadhandhi– The Fable of Velonie on PrimeVadhandhi– The Fable of Velonie review

