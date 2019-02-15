हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
D Soldierz

D Soldierz's peppy song 'Call' unveiled — Check out

"Call" has been composed, penned, and sung by D Soldierz, known for songs like "Happy birthday" from the movie "ABCD 2" and "Wishes".

Mumbai: Punjabi hip-hop artistes Apurva Aditya Sharma and Anupam Aditya Sharma, better known as D Soldierz, have released a peppy song titled "Call".

"Call" has been composed, penned, and sung by D Soldierz, known for songs like "Happy birthday" from the movie "ABCD 2" and "Wishes".

"We are extremely thrilled and excited for our new single 'Call'. The beats are fresh and the vibe is pure chill," D Soldierz said in a statement.

"We also had an amazing experience shooting the video for 'Call'. Since it was shot in one go, we had to plan every little detail beforehand, which was challenging yet fun."

The music video, which is available on Times Music YouTube channel, features D Soldierz alongside Miss India United Continents 2018 Gayatri Bhardwaj.

"'Call' is an amazing song and has a great party vibe. I thoroughly enjoyed shooting the song alongside Apurva and Anupam. Also, the song's 'one take video shoot' idea was very interesting," said Gayatri.

 

