DHANUSH

D51: Dhanush announces Next With Sekhar Kammula, Concept Poster Out

South star Dhanush is all set to collaborate with national award winner Shekhar Kammula for a film which is tentatively titled 'D51'.

Last Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 08:13 PM IST|Source: ANI

D51: Dhanush announces Next With Sekhar Kammula, Concept Poster Out Photo courtesy: Twitter

Chennai: On Thursday, Dhanush's 51st film has been announced officially. Sekhar Kammula will helm the project. As per a statement, the film will be 'mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages.' The makers released a concept poster of #D51 ahead of Dhanush's birthday, which falls on July 28. Details regarding the plot and other actors are awaited.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his film 'Captain Miller'. He unveiled his first look from the film a few days ago. The poster hints at the film's violent and action-oriented backdrop. In the poster, Dhanush is seen holding a weapon while several bodies are strewn all around him.


The film has been directed by Arun Matheswaran, who has previously helmed films such as Rocky and Saani Kaayidham. It also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sundeep Kishan in important roles."Captain Miller first look. Respect is freedom," Dhanush captioned the post.

The film is slated to hit the theatres this year. Dhanush also has 'Tere Ishk Mein' with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The duo has earlier worked together in 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Atrangi Re'.

Announcing the film on Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary, Rai said in a statement, "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, 'Tere Ishk Mein,' with Dhanush. 'Raanjhanaa' holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming."

