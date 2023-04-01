'Dasara' Continues To Break Records, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja Laud Superstar Nani

New Delhi: Natural star Nani’s recent pan-India release of Dasara has taken the box office by storm since its release on March 31, 2023. With a gripping storyline, stunning visuals, and powerful performances, the film has won the hearts of audiences across India. The film has surpassed an impressive gross of 53 crores on day two of its release.

The film has garnered a lot of attention, not just from the audience but also from the film fraternity. Celebrities like Mrunal Thakur and Mahesh Babu have taken to social media to express their appreciation for the movie after taking time out to watch this cinematic masterpiece. South star Karthi also took to twitter and said, “@nameisnani, you are everywhere, and it is amazing to see your energy. More power to #Dasara”. The praises have only added to the buzz surrounding the film. Additionally, Adivi Sesh also heaped love on Natural Star Nani.

Nani, who is known for his impeccable acting skills, has once again delivered a stellar performance in ‘Dasara’. His portrayal of the lead character has been lauded by audiences and critics alike. Superstar Nani's exceptional acting skills and the director's vision have made this movie a must-watch for everyone. The immense box office success and the positive reviews from audiences and celebrities alike prove that ‘Dasara’ is one of the best films of the year. If you haven't seen it yet, make sure you do.