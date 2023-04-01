topStoriesenglish2590329
NewsEntertainmentRegional
DASARA

'Dasara' Continues To Break Records, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja Laud Superstar Nani

The film has garnered a lot of attention, not just from the audience but also from the film fraternity.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 10:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The film has garnered a lot of attention, not just from the audience but also from the film fraternity.
  • Celebrities like Mrunal Thakur and Mahesh Babu have taken to social media to express their appreciation for the movie after taking time out to watch this cinematic masterpiece.

Trending Photos

'Dasara' Continues To Break Records, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja Laud Superstar Nani

New Delhi: Natural star Nani’s recent pan-India release of Dasara has taken the box office by storm since its release on March 31, 2023. With a gripping storyline, stunning visuals, and powerful performances, the film has won the hearts of audiences across India. The film has surpassed an impressive gross of 53 crores on day two of its release. 

The film has garnered a lot of attention, not just from the audience but also from the film fraternity. Celebrities like Mrunal Thakur and Mahesh Babu have taken to social media to express their appreciation for the movie after taking time out to watch this cinematic masterpiece. South star Karthi also took to twitter and said, “@nameisnani, you are everywhere, and it is amazing to see your energy. More power to #Dasara”. The praises have only added to the buzz surrounding the film. Additionally, Adivi Sesh also heaped love on Natural Star Nani. 

 

 

 

Nani, who is known for his impeccable acting skills, has once again delivered a stellar performance in ‘Dasara’. His portrayal of the lead character has been lauded by audiences and critics alike. Superstar Nani's exceptional acting skills and the director's vision have made this movie a must-watch for everyone. The immense box office success and the positive reviews from audiences and celebrities alike prove that ‘Dasara’ is one of the best films of the year. If you haven't seen it yet, make sure you do.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?