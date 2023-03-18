Dasara: Natural Star Nani-Starrer Gets U/A Certificate, Check Out Film's Runtime

NEW DELHI: 'Dasara' is one of the most-anticipated Pan-India films of the year, and since the makers have dropped its trailer, it took social media by storm and set an outstanding record by garnering millions of views on it. The Nani-starrer is helmed and written by debutant director Srikanth Odela. In the film, Nani will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. As the film is all set to hit the big screens on March 30, Dasara has completed its censor formalities.

According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted Dasara a U/A certificate of clearance. 'Dasara' has a run time of 2 hours 36 minutes and is surely set to entertain audiences across the nation. It is a festival that will be rejoiced by all the fans and the film is creating the right noise ahead of its release, as the fans are leaving no stone unturned to make it a big one.

Natural Star Nani took to his Twitter and shared a poster of the U/A certification for the film and the killer poster has already been grabbing the eyeballs.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi, 'Dasara' stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar. Written and directed by Srikanth Odela with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan Isc, the film is all set for its big nationwide release on March 30, 2023.

'Dasara' is a Telugu-language action thriller film andis set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. The film also features veteran actor Zarina Wahab in a brief appearance.

Keerthy Suresh was cast as the female lead opposite Nani, which marks her second collaboration with him after 'Nenu Local'. The film is planned to be released in Telugu in addition to dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The trailer of the film was released on 14 March 2023.