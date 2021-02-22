हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
actor dhanush

Dhanush-starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram' to release on Netflix

Jagame Thandhiram" (Tricky World) which stars actor Dhanush and is directed by Karthik Subbara will release on Netflix.  The film revolves around Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home. 

Dhanush-starrer &#039;Jagame Thandhiram&#039; to release on Netflix
Pic source: movie still

New Delhi: Actor Dhanush-starrer Tamil film "Jagame Thandhiram" (Tricky World) is all set to release on Netflix.

Directed by Karthik Subbara, the film revolves around Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home. The film is produced by YNot Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

Speaking about his collaboration with Netflix, Subbaraj said,'Jagame Thandhiram' is my dream film. A script that's very close to my heart. A story that needs to be told, and heard by audiences across the world.
"This film has found a new way to speak to its audience. 'Jagame Thandhiram' will be premiered by Netflix worldwide in over 190 countries and in multiple languages simultaneously."

S Sashikanth from YNOT Studios said, "Our film is going to be an exciting adventure to watch out for and we are confident that the film will reflect the hard work of the cast and crew, strike a chord with the audiences and receive much acclaim for its efforts."

Pratiksha Rao, Director - Content Acquisition, Netflix India said, "We are thrilled to be the home for Karthik Subbaraj's 'Jagame Thandhiram', and are excited to showcase the brilliance and magic of Tamil cinema to the world. This must-see, enthralling Dhanush starrer promises to entertain fans, and we are honoured to bring it to audiences in India and globally."

The film also stars James Cosmo, Aishwarya, Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and others. The music of the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
actor dhanushNetflixYNot StudiosKarthik SubbaraJagame Thandhiram
Next
Story

Mohanlal's directorial debut 'Barozz' to go on floors in March

Must Watch

PT8M33S

A major terrorist plot foiled in Kashmir