Dhoomam First Look: Fahadh Faasil’s Lips Are Sealed In This Intriguing Poster

Homable Films released the first look poster of their upcoming film 'Dhoomam' starring Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 02:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Dhoomam First Look: Fahadh Faasil’s Lips Are Sealed In This Intriguing Poster

New Delhi: With ‘KGF 2’ and ‘Kantara’, Hombale Films have ruled the hearts of the audience and the box office windows across the globe last year. Having set a distinct benchmark in the industry with these mega-blockbusters, the production house is coming up with yet another one, Dhoomam starring Fahadh Faasil and national award winner Aparna Balamurali. Ever since the film has been announced with a mahurat shot, it has left the masses talking about it and to hype the ever-rising anticipation Hombale Films has released the first look of Dhoomam.

While sharing the first look poster of Dhoomam, Homable Films shared the intriguing and captivating first look featuring the leads, Fahadh Faasil and Aparana Balamurali. They further jotted down the caption, "There is no smoke without fire, here is the first spark. Presenting #Dhoomam First Look  #DhoomamFirstLook."  

Made under the direction of Pawan Kumar, Dhoomam marks the second announcement from Hombale Films into the Malayalam Film Industry, after the grand announcement of Tyson earlier. Dhoomam, a thriller, will be released in 4 languages including Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.  

See Dhoomam's First Look Poster here

Apart from ‘Dhoomam’, Hombale Films is looking ahead with Pan India films like 'Salaar', which can be claimed as the film of the year, and Yuva. 

