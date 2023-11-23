Dhootha Trailer: Naga Chaitanya Runs Against Time In Telugu Supernatural Suspense Thriller

NEW DELHI: South actor Naga Chaitanya is geared up for his next release 'Dhootha', a compelling supernatural suspense-thriller series, which is set for release on OTT on December 1, 2023. The trailer of the Telugu series was dropped by the makers on Thursday (Nov 23).

The trailer offers the viewers a glimpse into the dark and dangerous twists and turns that journalist Sagar's (played by Naga Chaitanya Akkineni) life takes when clippings of newspapers start predicting horrible accidents that befall the people around him.

DHOOTHA TRAILER OUT

Death starts to follow people around Sagar, as he discovers shreds of newspapers predicting horrific incidents that go beyond his worst nightmare. The investigative journalist realizes he must find a way to stop these unfortunate events before he runs out of time.

Directed by Vikram K Kumar, 'Dhootha' marks the digital streaming debut of south actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. The eight-episode series features a stellar ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai in pivotal roles.

Director Vikram Kumar said, "Dhootha which means 'The Messenger', is a fast-paced suspense thriller with a unique blend of unpredictability and supernatural elements that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats, while they try to guess what happens next in Sagar’s life. Unable to comprehend the reason and sequence of the gruesome accidents, Sagar’s past transgressions come back to haunt, not only him but also, everyone he knows and loves, as he is compelled to introspect and think about the consequences of his actions.

Speaking about the film, Naga Chaitanya said, "The unique concept of the series complemented by the experience of working with Vikram and the entire team has been extremely fulfilling and enriching for me as an actor, and I am thrilled to be making my streaming debut with a series as intriguing and distinct as Dhootha. With a character as layered as Sagar’s in such a poignant story, I reckoned that I would be stepping out of my comfort zone and challenging myself in a way I haven’t done before. While it is a fictional story, Dhootha is thought-provoking, as it makes the audience rethink choices and decisions from their own life. And I am confident that my fans as well as ardent followers of the thriller genre will be on their toes as they watch and enjoy the series on Prime Video," said Naga Chaitanya.

Parvathy Thiruvothu said, "Playing the role of Kranthi, a cop, in 'Dhootha' has been both a challenging and exhilarating experience. As I delved deeper to understand the complexities, vulnerabilities, and strengths of my character, I realized that the series goes beyond just the hunt for a criminal, and turns into a mind-bending cat and mouse chase between a law enforcement officer and a journalist. For my very first Telugu project, I am thrilled to have worked with Vikram, Naga Chaitanya and the rest of the team of such talented professionals both in front and behind the camera, and I can’t wait to see the audiences' reaction to the series."

Prachi Desai said, "'Dhootha' has been an exciting Telugu debut and very rewarding. Vikram has written such powerful, impact-making women characters playing integral roles in the series, that have hardly ever been explored in mainstream entertainment. My character Amrutha is not only a colleague but also a confidant of Sagar, who gets embroiled in the unexplainable happenings that follow Sagar and everyone he knows. I am certain that the audience will not be able to predict the twists and turns that unravel over the course of the series."

Priya Bhavani Shankar said, "'Dhootha' is a complete treat for a true-blue fan of the thriller genre, with an eclectic tinge of the supernatural that makes it an extremely unique and captivating watch for the audience. Unlike most films or series, every character in this series plays such a crucial role in moving the story forward, and connecting the dots between the events that unfold. I am glad to have been a part of such an amazing project that will be streamed the world over, as a global audience enjoys the genius of Vikram's immensely detailed and well-crafted writing and direction."