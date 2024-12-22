Dhop Song Out: Ram Charan’s Energetic Song From Game Changer Is Here After Three Blockbuster Tracks

After dominating global playlists with hits like "Jaragandi," "Dam Tu Dikhaja," and "Jaana Hairaan Sa," the wait for the next musical sensation from Ram Charan’s Game Changer is over! The fourth single, “Dhop,” is now available, and it's set to become your new go-to track for a burst of positive energy.

The teaser for “Dhop,” which was revealed on producer Dil Raju’s birthday, teased vibrant visuals and a fresh vibe, sparking immense excitement. After a spectacular international debut at the Game Changer pre-release event in Dallas, the full song is here, ready to light up your playlist!

Performed by Thaman, Roshini JKV, and Prudhvi Sruthi Ranjani, with lyrics by Saraswathi Puthra Rama Jogayya Sastry, "Dhop" has already earned praise as one of Thaman’s best compositions. The Tamil version, written by Vivek, features vocals by Thaman S, Aditi Shankar, and Prudhvi Sruthi Ranjani, while the Hindi version, penned by Raqueeb Alam, brings together the voices of Thaman S, Raja Kumari, and Prudhvi Sruthi Ranjani.

The track was launched with much excitement in Dallas, where fans eagerly gathered for an intimate meet and greet with Ram Charan, followed by a mega-scale event with star-studded entrances, lively conversations, and fascinating anecdotes about the song that left audiences in awe.

In Game Changer, Ram Charan teams up with visionary director Shankar in a dual role. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, and Samuthirakani in crucial roles. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios, Game Changer is slated for a massive worldwide release on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Watch the video here: