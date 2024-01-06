trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706840
Did Divya Khosla Kumar Hint At Doing A Telugu Film? Deets Inside

Divya Khosla Kumar, known for her charming personality and performances in films like Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Satyamev Jayate 2 and Yaariyan 2. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 05:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Did Divya Khosla Kumar Hint At Doing A Telugu Film? Deets Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A recent Instagram story by the much-talked-about actor raised speculations about her being in a South film.
 
A few sources are now ready to spill the beans on one such much-talked-about actress, Divya Khosla Kumar, known for her charming personality and performances in films like Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Satyamev Jayate 2 and Yaariyan 2. 

Sources say that she is all set to feature in a Telugu- Hindi south film industry with a new movie as a lead.
 
A recent Instagram story by Divya now has rumor mills churning faster, where she posted, “Coming Soon. I’m really excited to share something awesome with all of you. Will be announcing on 16th January 2024. Stay Tuned!” 
 
A few trusted sources were quick to speculate that Divya is looking forward to getting into the Telugu film industry and doing a unique project. It is said that the film is titled “Hero Heroine,” produced by Prerna V Arora who has produced films like Rustom, Toilet ek Prem katha and Padman. The bilingual film Hero Heroine first poster will be unveiled on 16th January 2024. The film is directed by Suresh Krissna. 

