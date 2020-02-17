हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Digangana Suryavanshi

Digangana Suryavanshi: I'm enjoying doing south Indian films

Digangana Suryavanshi currently has Telugu film "SeetiMaarr" in her kitty.

Digangana Suryavanshi: I&#039;m enjoying doing south Indian films

Hyderabad: Actress Digangana Suryavanshi has bagged her fourth south Indian film "SeetiMaarr", and she says she is enjoying working in movies from the region.

"I'm enjoying doing south Indian films, and very grateful for the love and acceptance I've received. I want to balance between south Indian and Hindi films," Digangana told IANS.

The "Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera" actress made her debut in Bollywood with "FryDay" in 2018 and followed it up with "Jalebi" that also released in the same year.

She currently has Telugu film "SeetiMaarr" in her kitty.

"I am paired opposite Gopichand sir. I play a quirky and energetic news channel anchor," she shared about her role in the upcoming film.

"I've shot with Gopichand sir and it has been a very pleasant experience, happy to work with him," she added.

 

Digangana SuryavanshiDigangana Suryavanshi moviesSouth Indian filmsSeetiMaarr
