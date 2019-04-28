Diljit unveils music video dedicated to Kylie, Kareena

Mumbai: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has often expressed his love for reality TV star Kylie Jenner and his admiration for actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is also not hidden from people. The Punjabi artiste has now unveiled a video of a song dedicated to the two celebrities.

The video of "Kylie + Kareena... Labhna Ni Munda Tainu Mere jaisa" released on Sunday.

In another video posted on Instagram by Diljit, Kareena thanked the actor for the honour. She said that her former "Udta Punjab" co-star is shy and despite having done two films with him, he doesn`t speak much. She admitted she was his fan.

Following this, Diljit said in a statement: "I am extremely glad to have worked with Kareena ma`am and I am delighted that she said such kind words about me. Of course, it is a pleasure to be able to express my love for Kylie via this song, and I am really excited to see the response from the audience as well."

Diljit had unveiled the audio of the single earlier this week.

He had earlier told IANS: "Kareena is special to me because my first Bollywood film (`Udta Punjab`) was with her."

The upcoming film "Good News" will bring back Kareena and Diljit together on the big screen.