Director Sukumar unveils the trailer of Yevadu Thakkuva Kaadu

The trailer of 'Yevadu Thakkuva Kaadu, which is slated for release on May 11, is released by director Sukumar. Starring Vikram Sahidev as the main lead, the film has 'A Story Of Brave Heart' as its tag line. Presented by Lagadapati Sirisha and produced by Lagadapati Sridhar on Ramalakshmi Cine Creations, the film is directed by Raghu Jaya. Hari Gowra is the music director.

Speaking about the film, Sukumar said, "The Trailer is really good. The film is the remake of the Tamil hit 'Goli Soda'. I loved the original. As for the remake, I have watched some visuals. Vikram is so good. We have seen him as an artist in 'Race Gurram', 'Pataas', 'Rudrama Devi', and 'Naa Peru Surya'. In the last of these movies, he ably shouldered the responsibility of playing a big role. He was just 15 back then. He is now 17 years old. He is yet to complete his Intermediate. He is growing film after film as an artist. Sridhar garu can make a big film with his son as a hero. He can launch him in a grand way. However, his aim is to see his son make a name for himself as an artist. I wish that Vikram scores a big hit with this movie and has a great future ahead.”

Producer Lagadapati Sridhar said, "We thank Sukumar garu for releasing the Trailer. His words of appreciation have motivated us even more. I am glad that he has loved the visuals. 'Yevadu Thakkuva Kadu' is a youthful love story. This is a teen love story with a new-age revenge drama element. We are confident that Vikram Sahidev will get a good name because of this film. We will release the movie on May 11."

Starring Priyanka Jain as the heroine, the film also features RK, Tara, Madhusudhan and Raghu Karumanchi.