GHOST

Dr Shiva Rajkumar's 'Ghost' Trailer Receives Huge Applause From Netizens, Check Reactions

Netizens have loved the VFX and many other aspects of the film. Some even stated what it felt like having goosebumps after watching the trailer. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 06:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dr Shiva Rajkumar's 'Ghost' Trailer Receives Huge Applause From Netizens, Check Reactions Pic Courtesy: Youtube

New Delhi: Dr. Shiva Rajkumar and Anupam Kher starrer Ghost Trailer released to a great response from the audience. While the Kannada film's trailer has been lauded so much, its Hindi version presented by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Movies also received lots of praise. Overall, the Ghost Trailer took the internet by storm. Not only did Dhanush and SS Rajamouli praise the film, but also Shivanna fans went gung ho. 

Netizens have loved the VFX and many other aspects of the film. Some even stated what it felt like having goosebumps after watching the trailer. Other than this, they even shared how they loved Dr. Shiva Rajkumar in every frame. Considering this is his first film of 2023, fans are calling it quite the banger. 

 

 

The action-packed heist thriller tells the story of a man's quest for justice. Lapped with strong dialogues and great action, Ghost is here to shake up the system. The film is directed by Srini. It is the second installment of the Birbal Trilogy. Ghost is all set to release in cinemas on 19th October in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

