हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mela Raghu

Drishyam 2 actor and noted Malayalam star Mela Raghu dies at 60

Malayalam and Tamil film industry actor Mela Raghu passed away in a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday (May 4).

Drishyam 2 actor and noted Malayalam star Mela Raghu dies at 60
Sreedhar Pillai

New Delhi: Malayalam and Tamil film industry actor Mela Raghu passed away in a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday (May 4).

According to the Times of India, “The actor was reportedly hospitalized for a few days now, after collapsing at his home on April 16. He was under treatment for the same and passed away on Tuesday morning.” The actor was 60 years old.

Mela Raghu was last seen in Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Entertainment industry tracker and columnist Sreedhar Pillai shared the sad news on his Twitter account. “Veteran Malayalam character actor  #Raghu (60) who debuted in KG George’s classic #Mela (1980) and was recently seen in #Drishyam2 passed away in Kochi. He was in a critical condition for the last few days,” read his tweet.

Mela Raghu made his acting debut in 1980 with director KG George's Mela. He has subsequently worked in over 30 Malayalam and Tamil films.

Mela Raghu was the actor’s screen name, who was otherwise called  Puthanveli Sasidharan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mela RaghuMela ReghuDrishyam 2MelaApoorva SagodharargalRIPdeath
Next
Story

Pia Bajpiee's brother passes away hours after actor requests ventilator bed for him

Must Watch

PT37M11S

Is oxygen and breath crisis in your city too?