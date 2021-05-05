Drishyam 2 actor and noted Malayalam star Mela Raghu dies at 60

New Delhi: Malayalam and Tamil film industry actor Mela Raghu passed away in a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday (May 4).

According to the Times of India, “The actor was reportedly hospitalized for a few days now, after collapsing at his home on April 16. He was under treatment for the same and passed away on Tuesday morning.” The actor was 60 years old.

Mela Raghu was last seen in Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Entertainment industry tracker and columnist Sreedhar Pillai shared the sad news on his Twitter account. “Veteran Malayalam character actor #Raghu (60) who debuted in KG George’s classic #Mela (1980) and was recently seen in #Drishyam2 passed away in Kochi. He was in a critical condition for the last few days,” read his tweet.

Mela Raghu made his acting debut in 1980 with director KG George's Mela. He has subsequently worked in over 30 Malayalam and Tamil films.

Mela Raghu was the actor’s screen name, who was otherwise called Puthanveli Sasidharan.