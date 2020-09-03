Drug conspiracy hits Kannada film industry, many big names under scanner

New Delhi: After the drug conspiracy angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case came to light, another drug link has been allegedly busted in the sandalwood movie industry.

In the third week of August this year, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three key persons named Mo Anoop, R Rabindran, and Akhila D from Bangalore with hundreds of MDMA drug ecstasy capsules.

In the initial investigation, it was found that these accused supplied drugs to the high and mighty people in society including several prominent singers and celebrities of the Kannada film industry. Besides, they also provided the drugs to young college-going kids. The NCB is currently investigating the matter.

The twist in the tale came after Kannada filmmaker and late journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother, Indrajit Lankesh made startling claims of knowing many secrets of the connection between drugs and Kannada film celebs.

Soon after Indrajit Lankesh's statement, the Bengaluru police came into action and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) wing of Bengaluru interrogated him for around 2 hours. The CCB officials stated that 'Indrajit Lankesh mentioned some old incidents as well as revealed names of some people related to the industry. Although he has not yet presented any evidence in this case, we are giving him time to present the evidence. The CCB will now investigate this matter in a legal manner."

Later speaking to the media, Lankesh said that he has given 15 names to the CCB which are directly or indirectly related to the drug scandal. Meanwhile, CCB has also stepped up its investigation in the case. Based on the information received, the investigation of vehicles and passenger buses coming from other states especially Andhra Pradesh has started with the help of sniffer dog. Prior to this incident, a consignment of 200 kg ganja was seized by the CCB this week and three people detained.

On Wednesday, the CCB officials summoned Kannada film industry's established actress Ragini Dwivedi and she was called for the questioning. If sources are to be believed, in the investigation of this drug-related case, CCB has held a person, very close to Ragini. The vital information provided by Indrajit Lankesh and summons sent to the actress Ragini Dwivedi clearly indicate that all is not well in the sandalwood industry.

The Kannada actress Ragini did not appear before the CCB on Thursday. She expressed inability to com due to very little time in hand, but she sent her lawyer on her behalf. She tweeted about it and promised to extend all the support of the police in this case.

According to sources, the CCB has sent summons to a few more famous Kannada film personalities, which has not yet been officially confirmed. But it is clear that as the investigation progresses, strings attached to the sandalwood industry (Kannada film industry) and the alleged drug racket will be busted.