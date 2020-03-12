हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan teams up with Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari in new Tamil film

Directed by ace choreographer turned director Brindha Gopal, the romantic comedy went on the floors on Thursday.

Dulquer Salmaan teams up with Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari in new Tamil film

Mumbai: Actor Dulquer Salmaan will be teaming up with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in a new Tamil film.

Titled "Hey Sinamika", the film is Jio Studios' first Tamil project.

Directed by ace choreographer turned director Brindha Gopal, the romantic comedy went on the floors on Thursday.

"Super excited to announce our first Tamil film #HeySinamika with top talent - dulQuer, Kajal Aggarwal, and Aditi Rao Hydari," read a tweet on the official handle of Jio Studios.

The shoot commenced in Chennai. Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam directed the first shot while South actress Khushbu gave the clap.

The film's synopsis reads: "Five years into her marriage, a fiercely independent girl has had enough of her doting and fussy stay-at-home husband. Her strange/outrageous plans to separate leads to hilarious consequences."

 

Dulquer SalmaanKajal AggarwalAditi Rao HydariTamil moviesHey Sinamika
