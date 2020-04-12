हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dulquer Salmaan

Entertainment news: Dulquer Salmaan thanks fans for 'family of 5 million' on Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram page is quite an entertaining one, with photos of him showing how he is spending time at home due to the nationwide lockdown.

Entertainment news: Dulquer Salmaan thanks fans for &#039;family of 5 million&#039; on Instagram

Kochi: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram family is simply growing, now touching five million, and the Malayalam star feels "humbled, blessed and eternally grateful".

"Woo Hoo!!! Today we are a family of 5 Million !! Thank you all for all of the love! Humbled, blessed and eternally grateful," Dulquer wrote on Instagram along with a photo in which the "Kali" star is all suited up.

His Instagram page is quite an entertaining one, with photos of him showing how he is spending time at home due to the nationwide lockdown.

One of his most popular posts was the one in which he flaunted his little daughter's talent.

Taking to Instagram, he showed his fingernails painted by his daughter and captioned it: "Quarantined Dad things!"

He picked some interesting hashtags for the post too. He wrote: "Playing princess to my princess", and added that the butterfly is a sticker tattoo.

Dulquer also added that he is his daughter's "canvas" and shared that the tattoo and the nail-paint "all of it washes away".

On the work front, Dulquer will be teaming up with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in a new Tamil film titled "Hey Sinamika".

Tags:
Dulquer SalmaanDulquer Salmaan instagramDulquer
Next
Story

Mahesh Babu thanks Telangana Police in COVID-19 battle
Corona Meter
  • 8447Confirmed
  • 765Discharged
  • 273Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Woman working in Uruguay embassy disobeys lockdown orders in India