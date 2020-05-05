हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kamal Haasan

Entertainment News: Kamal Haasan's video chat with Vijay Sethupathi goes viral, netizens love it! - Watch

In April this year, Kamal Haasan launched a song titled Arivum Anbum which he wrote, directed and in fact crooned himself. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan recently had a video chat with popular south star Vijay Sethupathi through Instagram live session and the fans loved it. Clips from their chat have gone viral on the internet as netizens are simply in awe of the actors and their camaraderie. 

Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi were seen donning white beard look amid the lockdown. They talked about cinema, politics and everything under the sun in their one hour 33 minute long chat. It trended high on YouTube as well. 

Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) on

Here are a few fan reactions to their session on Twitter: 

In April this year, Kamal Haasan launched a song titled Arivum Anbum which he wrote, directed and in fact crooned himself. It is a track about hope and positivity amid the pandemic scare. His daughter and actress Shruti Haasan, south actor Siddharth, singer Shankar Mahadevan, composers Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Devi Sri Prasad, Bombay Jayashree, Sid Sriram, Andrea, pianist Lydian, and singer-actor Mugen came on board for Arivum Anbum. 

 

Tags:
Kamal HaasanVijay SethupathiViral videovideo chatInstagramTwitter
